FedEx Ground distribution center planned in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) – A published report says construction is expected to start on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports a 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022.

FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told the newspaper that it will employ a mix of full- and part-time workers and also will contract for package pickup and delivery services. He says the company is working to optimize its capacity to meet increasing demand as e-commerce grows.

Construction is expected to begin Monday at the site.