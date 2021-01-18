Feds: West Virginia woman said US Capitol raid ‘was cool’

West Virginia

by: JOHN RABY

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia woman has been named in a criminal complaint charging her with participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI filed an affidavit Saturday in federal court against 23-year-old Gracyn Dawn Courtright of Hurricane, West Virginia.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw a video of Courtright in the halls of the Capitol and messaged her on Instagram asking if she was there. The witness provided a screenshot of the messages to the FBI. The affidavit said Courtright is a senior at the University of Kentucky.

