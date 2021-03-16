Countdown to Tax Day
Feds: WV man sold devices to anti-government supporters

West Virginia

by: JOHN RABY

This 2020 photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority shows Timothy John Watson of Ranson, W. Va., who pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to a weapons charge related to an investigation in which he was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices online to followers of a far-right extremist movement. (West Virginia Regional Jail Authority via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after he was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices to followers of a far-right extremist movement.

Timothy John Watson, 30, entered the plea Tuesday to possession of an unregistered firearm silencer in federal court in Martinsburg.

Several other charges were dropped under a plea agreement.

Watson faces up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said they will seek a stiffer sentence due to the seriousness of Watson’s alleged conduct. They plan to show at sentencing that he made devices that could turn semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic machine guns.

