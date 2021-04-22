FestivALL releases sample schedule for 2021 ‘hybrid’ experience

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This year, FestivALL Charleston will celebrate its 17th year with what the organization is calling a “hybrid” experience. The celebration will last 15 days and will “turn a city into a work of art” starting June 13 and ending June 27.

The festival will feature a variety of in-person and virtual art, music, theatre, dance and more events. In adherence to current COVID-19 guidelines, FestivALL will offer in-person, virtual and combination (some in-person events will also be recorded to air on YouTube) events.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back live events and performances as a part of this year’s FestivALL. In addition to components of in-person events, we will be building upon the VirtuALL experience from 2020 to deliver an exciting lineup featuring local artists. Things will look different this year, but these temporary adjustments to the festival allow us to come together and share in the power of the arts and community – while also keeping everyone as safe as possible,” said Maria Belcher, Executive Director.

In-person events will be limited in capacity in order to maintain social distancing, and they will follow proper protocols from the CDC, Governor Justice’s reopening plan: West Virginia Strong — The Comeback, the City of Charleston, and the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

Fans can expect to experience such events as FestivALL’s Carriage Trail Walk, the Charleston Area Alliance’s Downtown Open, the Children’s Art Fair, and other opportunities to engage with public art in the city. Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Putting it Together” and Jeff Shirley’s “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” will be presented as outdoor events for the first time.

The structure of the Capitol Street Art Fair will be one of the biggest changes in the FestivALL schedule. Instead of a two-day street fair, FestivALL has partnered with the Capitol Market for “FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Summer Art Fair,” which will welcome this year’s group of juried artists to display and sell their works at a rotating booth between May 1 and July 11.

Here is a sampling of the 2021 schedule, but a full calendar of events won’t be released until Memorial Day.

May 1- July 11 FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Summer Art Fair June 1-30 Show Your Pride Window Display Contest June 13 Carriage Trail Walk with Music, Art and Dance June 13-27 FestivALL Porch Parade Art-for-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition June 17-July 6 Downtown Open June 20 Authors’ Roundtable Social History Charleston Bike Tour June 23 Art-for-ALL Awards Ceremony (virtual) Thre Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future June 26-27 Children’s Art Fair at Davis Park

For more information and a full schedule, visit festivallcharleston.com/events.