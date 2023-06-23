CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Amateur Radio Club started setting up on Friday for this year’s Field Day.

The 2023 Field Day event is set to take place at Area 73 along Woodland Circle in Coonskin Park on June 24 and 25. The purpose of the event is to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio and to train less experienced operators.

The event is open to the public and first responders are especially encouraged to attend.

“We need more people in the amateur radio field to help us out when there is a disaster,” said Terry Sanner, WV8V president. “We have been in Sissonville, we have been at all the floods. We are involved, and so what it does is it shows our preparedness for an emergency, and what we can do to help out with the communications.”

Anyone can become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are even operators as young as 9-years-old in the United States!