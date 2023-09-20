LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Division of Forestry along with other agencies are suiting up for a training course this week with the goal of preventing wildfires. The hope is not only to save infrastructure and wildlife but also a life.

“The real simple reason we do this is for fire prevention to have less fires. To one save the land and property of our property owners in West Virginia but to also not risk our lives,” said John Bird, State Forester Special Operations. “It’s a soft spot for a lot of us, all of us in our agency, Cody Mullens, which we lost in this last fire season.”

Cody Mullens was a 28-year-old forester killed in April by a falling tree while fighting a forest fire near Montgomery.

That wildfire spread across thousands of acres, and the man allegedly responsible for setting it was arrested shortly afterwards.

“It is a very dangerous job, and it is preventable because, like I said, 99% of our fires are human-related and if we can prevent those from occurring we may prevent someone else from dying,” said Bird.

The national training program takes foresters from inside the classroom to outside where they put their work into practice.

A closer look at their training:

Crews use “prescribed or controlled” burn areas to observe just how fast and what directions fire travels depending on outside conditions. This information is then used to help assist with how to put out wildfires and how to conduct an investigation.

According to officials, most wildfires are human-related falling under three categories: arson, debris and powerline fires.

“We’ve had fires where lightning has hit poles and knocked power poles down. They spark off the ground. You can get fires from railroad cars, even the heat off the exhaust system can ignite brush,” said Jacob Wimmer, West Virginia of Natural Resources Specialist. “Some are lightning caused, but the majority of them are arson fires.”

Foresters use multiple tools to help put out the flames such as rakes, leaf blowers and a lot of determination. But there’s only one tool that they also consider a partner – Officer Boone the bloodhound.

Meet Officer Boone:

With the fire season starting in October, officials are also asking the public to also stay educated on what to do and what not do when burning.

“If you get out there and burn, know your weather conditions,” said Jacob Harris, Investigator with Georgia Forestry Commission. “Know if you’re in a drought, know what your humidity and moisture level is because on a high humidity day anything can really start a wildfire in perfect conditions.”

Foresters and agencies throughout West Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia attended the week-long training course. It runs from Monday through Friday.

Those in attendance said they’re hoping to put what they learn into practice to help keep their communities and wildlife safe.