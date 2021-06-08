Final stretch of US 35 project to open in late August

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and and West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) announced that the last stretch of US 35, which is being upgraded to four lanes, is on track to open to traffic this August.

Today I joined @WVDOT to announce that the last stretch of US 35 will be open to traffic in August! I placed top priority on the completion of this project and I am excited to cut the ribbon on it soon. 🚧



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/22zS4cZd7V pic.twitter.com/vSiScsHIeb — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) June 8, 2021

Unless there are unforeseen delays, the last 15 miles of US 35 between Beech Hill and the Buffalo Bridge is set to be opened with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by the end of August 2021.

The final contract for paving on the Roads to Prosperity project was approved by Governor Justice in April 2019, and this is the last section of the $255 million project from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia/Ohio line to add two additional lanes.

The project also included eight bridges and a new interchange where US 35 meets WV 869.