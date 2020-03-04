Final WV budget battle underway at the State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is fast and furious at the Capitol as lawmakers try to pass bills before the West Virginia Legislative Session ends Saturday night. Right now, there is a big push to restore funding for about one-thousand people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, known as I-D-D’s.

“We do have people on that waitlist. They do need services and help. We’re trying to expand that,” said Del. Joe Ellington, Chairman, (R) Mercer – Education Committee

Another amendment would restore cuts of $7 million to Governor Justice’s “Jobs and Hope” program, to help people recover from substance abuse and find work:

“It hasn’t even been up and running for a year. And it has already put a whole lot of people back into the workforce,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

As always, there is pressure to increase funds for secondary road repairs and maintenance all across the state.

“We’ve gotten where we are on road issues because we haven’t had the funding for routine maintenance. If you can’t ditch the roads, the water rushes across the roads, causes slips and holes and disintegration,” said Del. Lisa Zukoff, (D) Marshall.

And many here are trying to do all of this without raising people’s taxes.

“There are no tax increases and that is a good thing in my estimation. I’m happy to see that we’re living within our means. We’re not spending more than we have,” said Del. Jim Butler, (R) Mason.

Another amendment would restore funding for a second Mountaineer Challenge Academy, that helps reform kids who’ve run afoul of the law.

“They go into the military, they come back, they become taxpaying citizens,” said Del. Margaret Staggers, (D) Fayette.

“With all the amendments, the budget bill could bounce back and forth between the House and Senate over the next few days. But in the end, the House and Senate must pass the exact same spending plan,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

