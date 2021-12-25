All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Nicholas County 911 tells us that there is an active fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville.

They say it started around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Officials say that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call.

They say there are no road closures.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

