SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Nicholas County 911 tells us that there is an active fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville.

They say it started around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Officials say that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call.

They say there are no road closures.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

