Fire breaks out at U-Haul building in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the U-Haul building on Ragland Road in Beckley is on fire.

Our sister station, WVNS 59News, received multiple calls from viewers and received video of smoke coming from the building. Raleigh County Emergency Services said Ragland Road is closed until further notice.

According to Beckley Fire Captain Ernest Parsons, nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred. Parsons also confirmed some storage units within the building were impacted. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Video Courtesy of Gary Milam

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the fire.