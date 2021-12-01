All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Fire crews battle camper fire in Kanawha County

West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews are battling a camper fire in Kanawha County.

The fire came in just after 9 p.m. on Nelson Court in Belle.

Crews are battling a fully-involved blaze at a fifth-wheel camper on Nelson Court.

Our crew at the scene said everyone made it out however there were cats that did not.

Belle Fire, Cedar Grove Fire and Malden Fire are all responding to the scene.

