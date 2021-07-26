Update: One person injured in Kanawha County apartment fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews are battling a large house fire tonight in Kanawha County.

The fire was reported on the 600 block of Stewart Park in Cross Lanes just before 9 p.m.

The scene at the apartment complex fire in Cross Lanes. The building is starting to collapse. More at 11 @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/bcehJPAsJH — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) July 27, 2021

One person was injured in the apartment fire. The apartment had four total units, but only one was being used.

