Update: One person injured in Kanawha County apartment fire

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Magee/13 News

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews are battling a large house fire tonight in Kanawha County.

The fire was reported on the 600 block of Stewart Park in Cross Lanes just before 9 p.m.

One person was injured in the apartment fire. The apartment had four total units, but only one was being used.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they emerge.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS