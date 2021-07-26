Update: One person injured in Kanawha County apartment fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews are battling a large house fire tonight in Kanawha County.
The fire was reported on the 600 block of Stewart Park in Cross Lanes just before 9 p.m.
One person was injured in the apartment fire. The apartment had four total units, but only one was being used.
We have a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they emerge.
