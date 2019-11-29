Fire crews continue to fight wildfire in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, WVa., (WDVM) — Fire crews in and around Pendleton County, West Virginia are continuing their response to a 530-acre wildfire.

Crews responded to the wildfire in Monongahela National Forest early Thursday morning. According to USDA Forest Service, since then, fire activity has decreased since winds have diminished. Firefighters continue to deal with many hazards including rolling debris, downed trees, and uncontrolled fire edge. More than 50 firefighters and four engines are still on the scene.

Officials say if you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights, and drive appropriately for the conditions. The cause of the dry hollow fire is under investigation.

The fire is on both privately-owned and federal lands. No structures have burned.

