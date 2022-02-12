HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Fire departments all over the Mountain State have been busy this past week working on controlling brush fires. Fire season usually starts around the first of March and ends in May, but with recent events, crews are having to make adjustments.

These brush fires have been reportedly caused by fallen powerlines and smaller resident-started fires. With 40 miles per hour winds and low humidity, they started to spread quickly, creating hazardous conditions for neighbors close by.

Firefighters have been working alongside the West Virginia Division of Forestry to keep this under control, which they have for now. However, this could just be the beginning.

West Virginia Assistant State Forester for Fire Jeremy Jones says this has happened in the past and it is not surprising given the warm and dry weather conditions. He also says moving forward, they’re keeping a close eye on the weather ahead.

The forecast says it will be dry at least the next for to five days or so, but as long as we don’t get any strong wind events, I think we should be able to handle any new fires that we would pick up. Jeremy Jones, West Virginia Assistant State Forester for fire

As for what you can do to help prevent these events, the Division of Forestry suggests residents avoid burning brush outdoors.