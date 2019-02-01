Fire Damages Two Huntington Homes

Crews are investigating after two Huntington homes were damaged by fire overnight.

It happened on 28th St. between Davis St. and 8th Ave.

Firefighters tell us one of the homes was fully involved when they got on scene. The fire spread from one home to the roof of the next. Firefighters tell us both homes are unoccupied.

Neighbors tell us at least one of those homes was being used by homeless people as a shelter.

Those taking shelter in the home could be seen running out as the flames took over the home, according to neighbors.

The Chief Deputy at the scene tells us the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall.