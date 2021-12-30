Fire departments finished with Summersville fire, hazmat team to take over

The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. Officials told 13 News on Saturday that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. At that time, there were no road closures or injuries connected to the fire. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Nicky Walters)

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—Nearly six days after a massive tire fire was sparked in Summersville, the chief there says the work of fire crews is done.

“Thanks to all the FDs that assisted and to the many FDs that offered their services from all over the state. All these people made this job a little easier to handle. God bless each of you,” Chief Snodgress said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The post goes on to say that “a specialized hazmat team that has taken over doing the same thing the fire depts and contractors on the scene were doing.”

He also thanked the New Beginnings Worship center and all who helped them during the nearly week-long process.

The fire started on Christmas day. Over the last several days, the fire crews dug moats and soaked the tires to create a fire break.

