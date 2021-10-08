Fire destroys body shop in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—According to Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, there was a two-alarm fire at Bob Bard and Son Body Shop on Kelly Road in Cross Lanes.

Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department



Photo courtesy of Nitro Fire Department

The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A preliminary investigation indicated that the building was a total loss.

The Tyler Mountain Fire Chief said that the fire started in the engine compartment of a vehicle inside the body shop. The fire was reportedly under control by 3:30 p.m.

Fire departments from Institute, Nitro and St. Albans assisted with the fire.