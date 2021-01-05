Fire destroys Randolph County DOH maintenance garage

COALTON, WV (WBOY) – Damages are being assessed on Tuesday after a fire destroyed a five-bay West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance garage in Randolph County on Monday evening.

WVDOH District 8 Engineer Jamie Rossi said from the DOH that the fire broke out at the Coalton Substation garage at about 6 p.m. The three individuals who were stationed at the garage were treating roads at the time the fire occurred, according to the release.

Photo courtesy of WVDOH

“We had a little bit of a freeze and they were out spot-treating the roads,” Rossi said.

The DOH says a fairly new grader and an old culvert cleaning truck were inside the 4,000 sq. ft. garage at the time of the fire and both were destroyed. Another dump truck that was usually stationed at the garage was in Elkins for maintenance at the time, officials said, but its snowplow attachment was lost in the fire. Officials said all of the hand tools stored in the building were also destroyed.

“We can replace the building. We can replace the equipment. Thank God the employees were out and everyone’s safe.” WVDOH District 8 Engineer Jamie Rossi

Rossi confirmed that the building is considered a total loss. The block building housed five equipment bays and an office, the release stated.

Officials said that since all three employees who were stationed at the garage were on the road spreading salt at the time of the fire, three snowplows were spared. Rossi said the facility’s salt storage, fueling station and a building used to wash vehicles were also spared.

According to the release, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is on-site Tuesday to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the blaze.

District 8 covers Pendleton Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties.

ORIGINAL (1/4/20 11:32 p.m.)

COALTON, W.Va. – A Randolph County Division of Highways building was destroyed by a fire on Monday evening.

According to fire officials, the call regarding the fire came in at approximately 6:55 p.m. The building is being considered a total loss, along with multiple pieces of equipment being heavily damaged due to the flames.

The Coalton, Junior, Elmore, Beverly, Elkins, and Philippi Fire Departments were all on scene until just after 11 p.m.

At this time there is no word as to what caused the fire and officials explained that fire marshals will be out Tuesday morning to investigate.