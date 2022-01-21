Fire Marshal seeks information on Cross Lanes arson

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal are looking for information about an arson and breaking and entering incident that happened in Cross Lanes.

The incident happened on Tuesday on the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Drive. One or more people forced entry into an apartment and set fire to it.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the arson hotline at 800-233-FIRE. Any information that leads to an arrest and conviction could come with a reward of up to $5,000.