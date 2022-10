CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The winners of the 5th Annual West Virginia State Fire Marshal Fire Safety poster contest have been announced.

This year’s theme was Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Out of 94 artists, 12 were named winners!

Winners include:

Maeve Baldwin – C. W. Shipley Elementary School – Kindergarten – Jefferson County

Marlowe Sullivan – Culloden Elementary School – Cabell County – First Grade

Adelaide Baumgardner – Weirton Elementary School – Hancock County – First Grade

Aaron Stahl – Ridgeview Elementary School – Raleigh County – Second Grade

Jase Midkiff – Nicholas Elementary School – Cabell County – Second Grade

Sawyer Blankenship – Crichton Elementary School – Greenbrier County – Third Grade

Parker Coyle – Culloden Elementary School – Cabell County – Third Grade

Mason Burdick – Milton Elementary School – Cabell County – Fourth Grade

Piper Parks – Ridgeview Elementary School – Raleigh County – Fourth Grade

Moon Ho – C. W. Shipley Elementary School – Jefferson County – Fifth Grade

Trista Six – Athens Elementary School – Mercer County – Fifth Grade

Congratulations to all the artists!