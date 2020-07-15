Fired employee charged for trying to set Subway restaurant on fire

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) — A man is facing charges of second-degree arson and terroristic threats after allegedly attempting to burn down a Subway restaurant in Fairmont.

Police say the suspect is an ex-employee who was fired from the restaurant.

Fairmont Police Department officers say they were performing a perform a building check near a Subway restaurant in Fairmont when they saw the suspect, identified as Nicholas Billups, 20, of Fairmont, “lean down and ignite a substance on the ground,” which “ignited rapidly and flared up indicating an accelerant had been used to start the fire.”

The criminal complaint says officers then detained Billups and extinguished the fire before significant damage could be done to the building.

The officers then found charred marks and a small amount of melted plastic on the corner of the door, according to the complaint.

Prior to the incident, Billups had been recorded on video allegedly leaving a note at Subway threatening to “burn this place to the ground,” and had an active warrant for “terroristic threats” from that incident, according to the complaint.

Officers said they found a large box of matches and a can of acetone on Billups. They say they believed the acetone may have been used as the accelerant for the fire.

The complaint says Billups told officers he had attempted to burn down the Subway to “get revenge on the manager who had fired him.”

Billups has been charged with second-degree arson and terroristic threats. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories