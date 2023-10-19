NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Nettie firefighter killed during a crime spree in Nicholas County is being remembered Thursday.

Brody Hanna, 29, was brought back home to Richwood during a procession that started in Charleston. The procession passed through Summersville where fire crews from Craigsville, Wilderness and Summersville lined up to show their respects.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hanna is being remembered for being a hardworking and brave man, and the long-lasting impact he had on the community will not be forgotten.

Even while off the clock, Hanna sprung into action to help his fellow crew members, Nettie Fire Chief Steve Davis told 13 News. While responding to a crash on Sunday, he was allegedly hit and killed by Dustin Young. Young is accused of stealing two cars, assaulting a woman with a hammer and killing Hanna Sunday night.

Young, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts stemming from Sunday night’s incidents. Those charges include: attempted murder, driving under the influence causing death, assault, burglary, two counts of grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

You can donate to a GoFundMe for Hanna’s fiancé and son by clicking here. As of Thursday afternoon, they have raised more than $3,000.