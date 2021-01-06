Firefighters battle flames at doctor’s office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston firefighters fought flames at a Kanawha City doctor’s office last night.

Firefighters were called to Mountaineer Family Medicine near MacCorkle Avenue and 53rd Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 6.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the ack of the two story building when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.