Firefighters battle flames at doctor’s office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston firefighters fought flames at a Kanawha City doctor’s office last night.
Firefighters were called to Mountaineer Family Medicine near MacCorkle Avenue and 53rd Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 6.
Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the ack of the two story building when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
