Firefighters offer safety tips to prevent fires as weather gets cooler

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the weather gets cooler, more house fires are prone to happen this time of year. This week marks fire prevention week.

“People have things too close to your heaters. That’s what starts your fire. It’s close to a couch or a chair or to the draperies or to they have loose blankets laying around,” Virgil White, South Charleston Fire Chief said.



In addition to portable heaters, most fires start in the kitchen since more people are cooking.



“Pay attention to your cooking fires. Don’t leave them unattended. Don’t leave something on the stovetop and leave the room. You need to stay there with it,” CW Sigman, County Fire Coordinator said.



Although people may only have a smoke alarm, another alarm may be required for different heating sources.



“Make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm if you have fuel fire heaters like wood or natural gas or propane,” Sigman said.



And, when’s the last time you checked your chimney? Firefighters say people need to get them serviced before it gets too cold.



“If you let the fire not burn too hot, you got the dampers shut a little bit to keep the heat in the house a lot of creosote can build up , a lot of soot build up in the chimney which can catch on fire,” Sigman said.



Firefighters say you need to have an alarm just in case there’s a fire.

“Smoke alarms cut your chance of dying in a fire in half. If you have sprinklers in the house and smoke alarms even cuts it further.”



If you don’t have a smoke alarm, you can call your local fire department and they will install one in your home. You can also get one from the red cross or state fire marshal.

