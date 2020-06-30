Fireworks prohibited in Monongahela National Forest

ELKINS, WV (WOWK) – State officials wish to remind West Virginians fireworks are not allowed in Monongahela National Forest.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, officials say they describe the Fourth of July holiday as “a wonderful time to get outdoors and have fun with friends and family on Monongahela National Forest.” However, they say possessing, igniting, discharging or using any kind of fireworks is prohibited on National Forest System lands.

“Setting off fireworks in the Forest is not only illegal, it is also a hazardous activity that can lead to injury and wildfires,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Roman Torres said. “We encourage Forest visitors to enjoy public fireworks displays in one of the communities in and around Monongahela National Forest.”

The use or possession of fireworks on public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 for an individual, $10,000 for an organization and/or up to six months in jail. In addition, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire can be held civilly and criminally liable.

Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/ to learn more about Monongahela National Forest.

