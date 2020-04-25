First day of mailing absentee ballots

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – Thousands of absentee ballots are being requested, coded, and then sent out to registered voters across the Mountain State.

“It’s a very intense operation here, a lot of moving parts to it,” said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Over 10,000 absentee ballots will be traveling through snail mail tonight; in just Kanawha County and Putnam County alone.

Putnam County clerk Brian Wood and his team, and Kanawha County clerk Vera McCormick with help from her team, working to send each ballot out.

“West Virginia is actually leading the nation with options to vote,” said Secretary Warner.

Warner traveled across the state, visiting all the county clerks, and overseeing today’s operations.

“If you have coronavirus concerns, you’re welcome to use this process where your ballot box is as close as your mailbox. So a lot of people are taking advantage of that,” he said.

One worry many might have, is with so many absentee ballots, it could present more opportunities for fraud.

“We want to get out in front and let people know what is appropriate and what is not appropriate,” said Warner. “So we’re asking everybody if you see something, or hear something, say something. Tell us about it.”

Secretary Warner says his office is working closely with the FBI and other investigators, who are on the ground making sure this process goes as smooth as possible.

And if you want to still vote at the polls, you can!

“We do still want people to feel comfortable about coming to the polls. We want people to know they have that option to vote in person,” said Warner.

All CDC regulations will be implemented and followed at the polling sites.