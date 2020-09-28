First fall rafting season underway on New River Dries

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (AP) — The first fall rafting season is underway on the New River Dries.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the drawdown of Hawks Nest Lake added a month of fall rafting to New River Dries, which goes through one of West Virginia’s most scenic canyons.

Adventures on the Gorge began running guided raft trips through the Dries on Sept. 20 and will continue them two days a week through Oct. 19. Flow is usually limited in the summer and early fall, but rafting trips were made possible this year by special releases from Hawks Nest Dam that began Sept. 8 to drop the reservoir level for maintenance.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.