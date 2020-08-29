First jury trial in Kanawha County since pandemic to be held Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County is preparing to hold its first jury trial since early March after the County’s Courthouse underwent changes to allow for social distancing.

According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the trial of Cynthia Gatewood begins Monday. Gatewood is accused of fatally stabbing another woman last year in Sissonville. The trial was initially scheduled for March, but had to be pushed back because of the pandemic.

The location of the trial has been moved to the Old Kanawha County Courthouse. Several rooms throughout the old courthouse will be used, however it requires unique arrangements for security.

The courtroom to be used has been upgraded with new technological equipment to allow the trial to be viewed remotely via the web. No one from the public will be admitted into the courtroom in person.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve worked diligently with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the West Virginia Supreme Court, and the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office to anticipate how the standard needs of a jury trial can be modified for the new venue and health precautions.