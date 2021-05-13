Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit West Virginia

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden will visit West Virginia on Thursday, May 13th, and she’ll be accompanied by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Mountain State-raised actress Jennifer Garner.

Dr. Biden will arrive with Manchin and Garner at 2:15 p.m. at Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet local officials.

Their next stop will be a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston at 3:00 p.m.

Finally, Dr. Biden and Senator Manchin will depart Yeager Airport after greeting the West Virginia National Guard and their families at 4:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for more details about Dr. Biden’s visit.

