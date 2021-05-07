Countdown to Tax Day
First Lady Jill Biden to visit West Virginia on May 13

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, the White House sent out a release to the media informing us that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is planning a visit to West Virginia.

She will travel to the Mountain State on May 13, and additional details will be made available at a later date.

This will be her first visit to the state since her husband, Joe Biden, was elected president.

