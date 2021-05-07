First Lady Jill Biden to visit West Virginia on May 13

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, the White House sent out a release to the media informing us that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is planning a visit to West Virginia.
She will travel to the Mountain State on May 13, and additional details will be made available at a later date.
This will be her first visit to the state since her husband, Joe Biden, was elected president.
