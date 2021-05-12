First Lady to skip Arnoldsburg stop due to COVID-19 outbreak

First lady Jill Biden boards a plane before departing from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s press secretary, Biden will skip her planned stop at Arnoldsburg Elementary School during her Thursday trip to the Mountain State.

The last-minute cancellation is said to be due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

Dr. Biden will be joined by actress Jennifer Garner, who was raised in West Virginia.

Here is the First Lady’s updated itinerary:

At 11:15 a.m., the First Lady will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet local officials.

At 3 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston.

At 5 p.m., the First Lady will depart Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet the West Virginia National Guard and their families.