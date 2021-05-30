First marker in West Virginia to honor Tomb of the Unknown Solider placed

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — The Woodburn chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a marker to honor unknown soldiers. The marker is the first of its kind in the Mountain State.

On the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church became the home’s newest indicative marker of the tomb. Community members came out to the church on Sunday afternoon as the marker was unveiled.

Cindie Harper, a daughter of a Vietnam veteran and regent of the local DAR chapter, thinks the marker’s unveiling on the eve of Memorial Day sets the tone for the weekend.

“Memorial Day is to honor those who died during service,” said Harper. “And so, this is completely appropriate because not only did these service members that we are honoring today die during the line of service, but many of them are still unknown.”

A close-up of the front of the marker.

On the front of the marker, there are three figures just like the front of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington, Virginia. The figures represent peace, victory, and valor.