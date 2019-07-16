First moonshine made legally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Mountain State has a rich history with making moonshine but now a Charleston business owner is using it to revitalize downtown. Jeff Arthur opened the doors to Mountain State Distillery in March but come Wednesday, July 17th, 2019, they’ll be selling their own supply of Moonshine.

“It’s not going to be a little fruity drink, it’s going to have some kick to it and it’s unaged, it’s rough,” said Arthur, the owner of Mountain State Distillery.

After months of preparation, the business will be selling it’s very own creation called “White Lightning”. “It’s the first distilled spirit, 100% made legally in Charleston,” said Arthur.

The Distillery is on the corner of Capitol Street and Kanawha Boulevard and Arthur didn’t pick that spot by accident. Arthur says he came to Charleston as a kid a lot and hates to see so many people leaving the city.

“I’m tired of seeing it decline, I don’t know that this is the answer but this is an answer. We need different things to come into Charleston, different businesses, a variety of things, we need to diversify what we have to offer,” said Arthur.