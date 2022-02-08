First responders concerned about COVID-19 risks on the front lines

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Cabell County reflected Tuesday after Governor Justice announced the death of a corrections officer in Cabell County’s Western Regional Jail due to COVID-19.

This is the fourth corrections officer in the state to die of COVID-19 but just one of many first responders.

“It’s detrimental to the county, it’s detrimental to everyone that works in the field. It’s hard to take that. That could be you next.” Michael Trumbo, Cabell County EMT

It was just a few months ago that the Cabell County EMS lost a worker after she contracted the virus, and they say it’s hard losing another in the community.

“I am to a point that I am heartbroken. First responders are out in the field every single day dealing with this. They’ve done an excellent job of doing the things they need to do, so it’s heartbreaking,” says Connie Priddy, a COVID-19 Task Force worker with the Cabell County EMS.

Priddy says the Cabell County EMS is doing their part like proving PPEs, the P100, and they even offered an extra vacation day to workers who get the vaccine, all to ensure workers are safe on calls.

Now, as the community mourns the life of another fallen first responder, EMS asks residents to help them by doing their part.

“Above and beyond anything else you can do, you need to be vaccinated,” says Priddy.