RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a fisherman set a new state record with his catch of a 9.72-pound golden trout.

According to Gov. Justice, the catch breaks the 1998 state record of 9.31 pounds.

“Congrats to the fisherman who reeled in this beauty at Little Beaver Lake,” Gov. Justice said.

(Photo provided by Gov. Jim Justice)

(Photo provided by Gov. Jim Justice)

The announcement came closely after the second round of West Virginia’s Gold Rush Week. For the past five years, the state has held the event in which tens of thousands of rare golden rainbow trout are stocked in local streams and rivers.

This year, the first stocking happened the week of March 28, and the second round was the week of April 4.

To learn more about Gold Rush Week, visit the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources website.