CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This holiday season, local West Virginia Orangetheory Fitness Studios are working to give back to those in need.

For the fifth year, they are partnering with international non-profit Comfort Cases to provide essential items to West Virginia youth entering foster care. They are working to fill up 500 comfort cases to hand out on Dec. 16, 2023.

Those cases will include a backpack filled with items like pajamas, a blanket and a hygiene kit, as well as a duffle to carry their belongings. Orangetheory Fitness owner Brock Meadows says the goal of these comfort cases is to provide them with more than necessities to help them as they enter into foster care, and give them more than a trash bag to keep their belongings in.

“‘Put what you got in a black trash bag,’ and I think all of us in hearing that would say that isn’t acceptable. That’s demoralizing. It’s doing the opposite of what you’d want to do for a chil, and what I’m referring to is the power and gift of hope. We all deserve it, especially a child does,” Meadows said.

The need for this fundraiser is great in our area as there are approximately 6,500 youth in foster care in the Mountain State. The organization will also host “Packing Parties” to fill the backpacks with the donated items on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Charleston and Barboursville.