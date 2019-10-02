Five indicted for murder at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) – The indictment list for the September grand jury in Raleigh County included five men accused of killing another inmate. The crime happened at the Southern Regional Jail in February 2019.

Eugene Lane is charged with Murder and Conspiracy after the death of Kevin Whitaker at the Southern Regional Jail

The initial reports on the incident showed Anthony Lee Johnson, Thomas Antwan Jones and Dallas Allen Lauschin were charged with the murder of Kevin Whitaker. The three men spent about four minutes in Whitaker’s cell. Another two men are also facing charges in the investigation, Eugene Lane and Galen Ray Stewart.

Galen Stewart is charged with Murder and Conspiracy after the death of Kevin Whitaker at the Southern Regional Jail

All five suspects are each facing charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy. They were arraigned in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Before the murder of Whitaker, Jones was being held after his home confinement was revoked in Mercer County. Lauschin was in the jail for a family court capias charge from Mercer County and Johnson was being held on a petit larceny charge from Wyoming County.