Five new COVID-19 deaths, Kanawha County back in the red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting five additional deaths in the state, bringing the total to 317 West Virginians who have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 50-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

Kanawha County has moved back to the red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System.

The county has a current seven-day rolling average of 25.66 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the map. Putnam and Mingo counties remain red, with Putnam County at 26.83 and Mingo County at the highest rate, 29.88.

Monongalia, Boone, Fayette and Logan counties are listed as orange, while Jackson, Cabell, Wayne, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers and Pocahontas counties are gold. 28 counties are yellow and 13 are green.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, the WV DHHR reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 14,384 since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,543 active cases, 164 current hospitalizations and 10,524 recoveries.

The state has received 522,329 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19. The daily positivity rate is currently 4.78% and the cumulitve rate is currently 2.75%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (48), Berkeley (948), Boone (200), Braxton (10), Brooke (112), Cabell (737), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (577), Gilmer (32), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (102), Hancock (144), Hardy (82), Harrison (342), Jackson (252), Jefferson (422), Kanawha (2,377), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (585), Marion (258), Marshall (160), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (165), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,936), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (92), Ohio (358), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (521), Raleigh (479), Randolph (237), Ritchie (10), Roane (48), Summers (46), Taylor (119), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (61), Wayne (361), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (352), Wyoming (103).

The WV DHHR also says free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties:

Cabell County, September 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, YMCA Kennedy Center, 5800 Ohio River Road, Huntington, WV

Fayette County, September 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Fayette County, September 22, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Kanawha County, September 22, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia Street West, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Putnam County, September 22, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals, according to health officials. For more information on testing locations, please visit the WV DHHR website.