Five people in Boone County receive first COVID-19 vaccine

BOONE COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) – Front line workers at Boone Memorial Hospital are among those across the mountain state to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Howard Lafferty is just one of the five people at Boone Memorial Hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.



“There was no fear whatsoever. I feel wonderful. I think this is what we’ve been waiting for. This is the light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve been in this deep, dark place of loss and of death,” Dr. Lafferty said.



The vaccine takes about an hour to get so staff can monitor patients in case of any side effects.

This is just the first round of doses, but more will be administered to priority health care workers throughout the week.



“Through the National Guard, we have been allotted 80 vaccinations, and for the first allotment we did get 30. So, we have plans to immunize 30 patients this week,” Terri Castle, Chief Nursing Officer of COVID-19 Task Force said.



Boone Memorial Hospital has around 362 employees. Staff sent out an questionnaire asking who would be interested in getting the vaccine and around 93 people said yes.



“This vaccine went through the same standards that we see with childhood immunizations for chicken pox and measles,” Dr. Lafferty said.



Doctors are the first ones to get the vaccine and then it keeps going down the chain from there until everyone in the hospital has had the chance to receive it.



“The next tier down will be the nurses that are taking care of our patients in direct contact. Then it goes down to our ancillary staff such as ex-ray, lab, pharmacy,” Dr. Lafferty said.



Although some people might be hesitant to get the vaccine, Physician Assistant Kevin Hill says he believes in science.



“I feel fine. I mean you can’t even tell you had it,” Hill said.

The hospital staff hopes to receive immunizations for the public soon, but they may not see that until April at the earliest or as late as June.