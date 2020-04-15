Five suspects facing charges following alleged scam in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says five people are facing charges following an alleged scam investigation in at local Walgreen’s pharmacies, including two juveniles.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Cross Lanes to investigate a scam Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The cashier told deputies three men purchased four separate gift cards containing $500 dollars on each card. She says at the checkout the suspects told her she had to press the cash button on the register to process the payment since the cards were Global Cash Cards. When she pressed the cash button, the till opened, and it showed the payment went through. She soon realized the payment only appeared complete, because she pressed the cash button on the cash register, but by then the men had already left the store.

Deputies viewed store video surveillance footage of the three suspects. Sheriff Mike Rutherford says one suspect was described as a black male with medium build, long black hair, and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes. The second suspect was described as a black male with a medium build and long black braided hair, wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes. The third suspect was described as a black male with a thin build and black hair, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Upon investigation, the sheriff’s department learned a similar incident had also happened at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in St. Albans with the same description of suspects.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies were also later dispatched to the Walgreen’s Pharmacy near Belle, WV for suspicious people. These descriptions also matched those of the male suspects involved in the incidents at the Saint Albans and Cross Lanes Walgreen’s stores. Deputies responded to the scene and detained three black males and two black females who had arrived in a gold-beige four-door 1997 Buick Park Avenue with an Ohio license plate.

Deputies say the three men detained matched the descriptions of the suspects in the video surveillance footage. They were identified as Jasper Skinner, 18, Desmion Hodo, 18, and Kerry Lyles 19. The two female suspects were identified as 16-year-old juveniles. All five are from the Flint, Michigan area, and each was charged criminally with the felony offenses of Entering Without Breaking and Grand Larceny.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories