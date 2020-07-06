Five West Virginia residents killed in South Carolina crash

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, SC (AP) – Five West Virginia residents have died in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina.

The Orangeburg County coroner says the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg.

The Times and Democrat reports they are identified as Justin Cooper and Michael Russell of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, Jasmine Morris and Gracie Taylor, all of Erbacon, West Virginia.

State police say they were in an SUV that allegedly crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned.

Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known. The accident remains under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS