Five WV counties in red as COVID-19 cases climb

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State have now put five counties currently in red on the West Virginia County Alert System map.

For the second day in a row, West Virginia is reporting a single-day total of COVID-19 cases over 400. Today’s 429 new cases bring the state to 169,162 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,372 are currently active, nearly quadrupled from the low of 882 reported on July 9.

Health officials say the state has now exceeded 200 hospitalizations with 210 West Virginians currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 68 are in the ICU and 27 are in the ventilators.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the map, those five counties in red are Marshall, Wetzel, Cabell, Wyoming and Upshur counties. The counties listed in orange include Berkeley, Ohio, Wood, Jackson, Mingo, Logan, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette, Webster, Randolph and Lewis counties.

Mingo, Mercer, Boone, Nicholas, Gilmer and Tyler counties are in gold, while Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Brooke, Braxton, Harrison, Barbour, Pocahontas, Hardy and Morgan counties are in yellow.

The remaining 19 of the state’s 55 counties are in green. These include Lincoln, Clay, Calhoun, Pleasants, Hancock, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Preston, Tucker, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe.

The WV DHHR says four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,965 deaths related to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Putnam County, and a 53-year-old male from Morgan County.

The WV DHHR says the state is now reporting 129 cases of the Delta variant as well as 2,491 cases of the U.K. variant, eight cases of the South African variant and 25 cases of the Brazilian variant.

During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice there are now 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state and 10 active church-related COVID-19 outbreaks across nine counties. Those counties with church-related outbreaks include Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

He also says there are 29 cases among inmates and four cases among staff within the state’s correctional facilities, whereas just days ago, only one inmate case was reported in the entire state. According to Justice, 20 of those inmate cases are within the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 3,158,359 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.73% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 4.94%. The WV DHHR says 162,825 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says as of this morning, a total of 68.7% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.7% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can still register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov until Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. The final round of prize winners, including the winner of $1,588,000, will be announced Tuesday, August 10.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,563), Berkeley (13,240), Boone (2,227), Braxton (1,067), Brooke (2,285), Cabell (9,291), Calhoun (410), Clay (551), Doddridge (657), Fayette (3,735), Gilmer (907), Grant (1,331), Greenbrier (2,941), Hampshire (1,951), Hancock (2,889), Hardy (1,600), Harrison (6,429), Jackson (2,338), Jefferson (4,903), Kanawha (15,844), Lewis (1,412), Lincoln (1,630), Logan (3,381), Marion (4,822), Marshall (3,694), Mason (2,169), McDowell (1,704), Mercer (5,348), Mineral (3,023), Mingo (2,843), Monongalia (9,581), Monroe (1,251), Morgan (1,290), Nicholas (1,979), Ohio (4,441), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (971), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,991), Putnam (5,533), Raleigh (7,298), Randolph (2,938), Ritchie (782), Roane (685), Summers (876), Taylor (1,341), Tucker (560), Tyler (774), Upshur (2,087), Wayne (3,302), Webster (626), Wetzel (1,465), Wirt (476), Wood (8,148), Wyoming (2,158).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Preston County 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Alpine Lake Yard Sale, Alpine Lane, Terra Alta, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV

Wood County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Latrobe Street Homeless Shelter,1725 Latrobe Street, Parkersburg, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.