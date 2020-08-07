Five WV counties reporting COVID-19 outbreaks linked to church

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is urging caution among churches as the state is now reporting five counties with active church-related COVID-19 outbreaks.
Justice says 89 of the state’s current cases are linked to outbreaks at churches in Cabell, Grant, Logan, Mason and Taylor counties.
“We can go to church. we can do it, but you’ve got to be safe and follow these guidelines,” Justice said.
Justice again encouraged wearing masks, social distancing, keeping pews empty between those in attendance, and proper hand hygiene to allow church services to continue safely.
