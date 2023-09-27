CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered United States and West Virginia flags to be lowered at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities Thursday in honor of the late Delegate Chuck Romine.

West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed Del. Romine’s passing on Tuesday. He was 87.

The flags will be lowered from dawn to dusk Thursday, Sept. 28, in Romine’s memory, according to the governor’s office.

Romine was first elected to the House of Delegates in the 1968, serving through 1972. He was elected again in 1998, and then again in 2016. He retired from the Legislature in 2018. Through out his tenure, he served as a delegate in five different decades.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Jean Cremeans Romine, just weeks ago on Sept. 5, 2023.