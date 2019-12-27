Flags to be flown half staff to honor former delegate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Flags will be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2019, at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Raleigh County in honor of former delegate Sally Matz Susman.
Susman passed away Monday at age 89. She was a long-time resident of Beckley and served in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2004 and again from 2008 through 2010.
