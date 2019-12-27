Flags to be flown half staff to honor former delegate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Flags will be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2019, at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Raleigh County in honor of former delegate Sally Matz Susman.

Susman passed away Monday at age 89. She was a long-time resident of Beckley and served in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2004 and again from 2008 through 2010.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories