Floodwaters wreak havoc on roads, businesses in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Significant portions of Route 60 in Barboursville are still underwater, and it may take some time to recede.

In the meantime, residents and business owners are just trying to clean up and get back to normal.

One intersection in Barboursville resembles a lake—it’s been underwater for a couple of days now.

“We’ve had record flooding. It’s more severe than we’ve been seeing in the past. About the entire Route 60 has been closed down.” Anthony Jividen, acting chief, Barboursville Police Department

A headache for people who travel it daily, to say the least.

“It’s been gridlock. We’ve had a number of traffic issues. We were literally at a standstill for a few hours there yesterday evening during rush hour,” says Mayor Chris Tatum of Barboursville.

According to city officials it’s not unusual for some areas to flood; just not like this.

“Just east of us is prone to flooding and we get that on average about once a year for a day or so, but not widespread like this, and not in the areas of Route 60 that we saw,” Tatum says.

Now, with the floodwater at a standstill, people and businesses are trying to pick up where they left off before they were washed out.

Annette Adams, an office manager for Sturgeon Optical in Barboursville, saw firsthand how quickly the waters threatened her workplace.

“I was here at like 9:30, and by 10-10:15 we were leaving because it was up to the building,” Adams says.

She says their business is taking a big hit because of it.

“Yesterday we had to cancel appointments. We had to cancel appointments for today, and our doctor is getting ready to start canceling appointments for tomorrow…It’s scary. There’s always a possibility you know if it was worse than what it is that we wouldn’t be able to come back from it,” Adams says.

People out helping to survey the damage say it’s widespread inside homes and businesses.

“Their personal belongings, their pictures, their electronics; everything is just covered in a layer of silt from just the water that’s been in there.” Julie Davis, director of sales and marketing, Paul Davis Restoration

There is a silver lining, though:

“As the water recedes, they’re brooming everything down so that the roads are clear. {nats} I think that your probably looking at another 24 hours before everything’s clear,” says Tatum.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news