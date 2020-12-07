Florida boy runs mile in honor of CPD fallen officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tomorrow will be the memorial and funeral services for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot one week ago tomorrow in the line of duty.

Community support for this fallen hero continues to grow and now stretches across the country.

In front of 272 Garrison Avenue where Patrolman Johnson was shot, lie roses, angels and other items placed in honor and remembrance of her.

“It’s a very touching feeling when the community all gets together for something like this,” said one neighbor who witnessed the tragic shooting Tuesday Dec. 1.

As a key witness in the ongoing investigation, his identity will not be shared.

“I experienced the whole issue and it’s just people that stop by and understand what happened and how serious it was in a neighborhood like this, we really don’t have much going on.”

He says roughly 20 to 30 people drive by the memorial daily to pay their respects. Patrolman Johnson’s story has now been shared across the country.

Meanwhile, central Florida boy paid tribute to fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson by running one mile Sunday night.

12-year-old Zechariah is the founder of Running 4 Heroes Inc., a non-profit organization that seeks to raise money for first responders injured in the line of duty and pay tribute to our fallen heroes nationwide.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said in response to the video, “so moving, bless his heart, I can’t personally thank him enough and I will reach out and make sure I do that. And thank you to the parents that raised him, you got a good kid there.”

The memorial service for Patrolman Johnson will take place Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visitation is set for 10 am and memorial service will start at noon. Both are open to the public. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required.