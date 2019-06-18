Florida man accused of assaulting West Virginia man with a hammer

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Florida man is in custody after West Virginia State Police said he assaulted an Elkins resident with a hammer Friday afternoon.

Troopers with the Elkins detachment responded to a malicious assault complaint at 1888 Cravens Run Road, near Elkins, according to a criminal complaint. When troopers arrived, Randolph County deputies had already detained the suspect, Corey Smith, 23, of Jacksonville, Florida, according to troopers.

Troopers spoke with the victim, Devan Scott, who said he and Smith were at the home, and he had given Smith a drink and cigarettes, according to troopers. Smith abruptly stood up and hit Scott in the head with a hammer, and Scott stated he had no clue why because they hadn’t even been arguing, according to a criminal complaint.

According to other statements given during the investigation, Scott gave Smith cigarettes and was going to let him use his phone, when, according to the statement, Smith hit Scott in the head with a hammer. Scott identified the hammer on the front steps of his home for the troopers after the fact, according to the complaint.

Scott suffered a 1-inch laceration to the top of his head, which was bleeding significantly down the front of his face, troopers said.

Smith is charged with malicious assault. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.

