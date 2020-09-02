Florida man indicted in West Virginia in $5M fraud scheme

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) – A Florida man has been indicted on federal charges that he defrauded 18 people out of about $5 million.

Phillip W. Conley of Jacksonville was indicted in West Virginia on six counts of mail fraud and one count of securities fraud. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says Conley portrayed himself as an investment adviser with offices in West Virginia and elsewhere.

Powell says Conley allegedly convinced victims to give him and his companies money to invest from 2014 to 2019. The victims included church members and his adoptive mother and stepfather. Powell says Conley spent much of the money on himself while returning about $210,000 to the victims.

