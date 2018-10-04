Foliage continues to provide color show in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Fall foliage is continuing to produce vibrant colors in West Virginia.
The state Tourism Office and Division of Forestry say trees in most areas are starting to turn. It says trees in Canaan Valley are nearing peak color and trees at higher elevations in Greenbrier County are starting to show early color.
The agencies say the next two weekends will provide prime viewing in Blackwater Falls and Dolly Sods Wilderness Area.
In southeastern counties, higher elevations are showing some color with maples, birches, gums and poplars turning. Oaks remain solid green. Lower elevations are just on the brink of turning. The region should provide good fall foliage views during the next three weeks.
